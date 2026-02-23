Evann Guessand News: Scores first league goal

Guessand scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Guessand needed only a brief cameo to leave his mark. In his third league appearance for Palace, the forward came off the bench to score the winning goal and open his account for the club. With just one start so far, he has already recorded two goal contributions, adding this strike to the assist he provided on his team debut.