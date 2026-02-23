Evann Guessand News: Scores first league goal
Guessand scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton.
Guessand needed only a brief cameo to leave his mark. In his third league appearance for Palace, the forward came off the bench to score the winning goal and open his account for the club. With just one start so far, he has already recorded two goal contributions, adding this strike to the assist he provided on his team debut.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evann Guessand See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1112 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evann Guessand See More