Evann Guessand News: Scores in victory

Guessand scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against St. Etienne.

Guessand recorded a goal contribution for a third consecutive game, as he netted his 10th goal of the season. This marked his second straight outing with a shot on target, but it was also the first time in 11 league games that he did not account for a chance created.