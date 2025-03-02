Fantasy Soccer
Evann Guessand News: Scores in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Guessand scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against St. Etienne.

Guessand recorded a goal contribution for a third consecutive game, as he netted his 10th goal of the season. This marked his second straight outing with a shot on target, but it was also the first time in 11 league games that he did not account for a chance created.

Evann Guessand
Nice
