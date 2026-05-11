Everardo Lopez News: Defensive output in defeat

Lopez generated three tackles (one won), three clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Pachuca.

Lopez's fair performance in his own half of the field was not enough for the Red Devils to avoid elimination in the quarterfinals stage. He ended the tournament with multiple clearances and tackles in three consecutive starts, although his side failed to keep a clean sheet over that period. During the season, injuries to teammates such as Luan and Federico Pereira (thigh) opened the door for the young center-back, who responded by establishing himself as a top defensive option and showing promising signs for the future.