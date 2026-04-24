Everardo Lopez News: Scores in loss

Lopez scored a goal off his lone shot, made six tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.

Lopez was very active at the heart of the defense but his biggest contribution came on the offensive side of the ball as he sent the ball home after a teammate nodded a corner kick towards him just before halftime. This was the first goal of the season for the center-back, who's having a campaign full of ups and downs but is finishing it at a higher note, with five starts in the last six games.