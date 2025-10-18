Lopez will feature in a league game for the first time since Aug. 16 after being active with Mexico's Under-20 squad in the youth World Cup. Over his previous four Apertura 2025 starts, he logged 18 clearances, three interceptions and one clean sheet. He's not expected to play every game for the rest of the year, but the Red Devils still need to fulfill some young player minutes to avoid being penalized, and they're managing Federico Pereira's and Antonio Briseno's time on the field ahead of a busy period.