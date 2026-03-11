Everton Injury: Ruled out season

Everton (ankle) is ruled out for the season due to an injury, according to L'Equipe.

Everton picked up a significant ankle injury in training last week and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season while he focuses on recovering from the setback. The young midfielder was given his shot by new coach Claude Puel when he joined the Aiglons, starting three of his five appearances and posting three tackles and nine clearances during that run before spending the last three games he was available for on the bench.