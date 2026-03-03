Everton Injury: Suffers injury in training

Everton (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Monday's training session and will have to be assessed, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur.

Everton was forced to cut Monday's training session short after picking up an injury that will require further scans to determine the extent of the issue. The young midfielder, who earned a handful of starts when new coach Claude Puel first arrived in January, has since slid back into a reserve role and has logged just one minute of action since early February. As a result, his absence won't alter the Aiglons' starting XI.