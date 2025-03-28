Exequiel Palacios News: Assists twice Friday

Palacios had two assists while taking an off target shots, creating four chances and making two tackles (winning both) during Friday's 3-1 win over Bochum.

Palacios set up Aleix Garcia in the 20th minute and Amine Adli in the 87th while leading Leverkusen in tackles and chances created. The assists were the first goal involvements since December for Palacios who has combined for five chances created over his last two league starts.