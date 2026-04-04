Exequiel Palacios News: First goal involvement of season

Palacios had an assist with his lone chance created while blocking a shot and making two tackles (winning one) during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Palacios set up Ibrahim Maza in the 73rd minute while leading Leverkusen in blocks and tackles duirng the win. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Palacios as he's combined for three shots, two chances created and three tackles over his last three league appearances.