Ez Abde Injury: Back in team training

Abde is nearing a return to the match squad after being spotted in team training on Monday. He appears to be improving with his ankle and has a full week to prepare ahead of next Monday's clash against Girona. He will likely be assessed later this week to determine his availability for the game. That said he has been a bench option recently and should remain in that role moving forward.