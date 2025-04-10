Ez Abde Injury: Can't run because of ankle injury

Abde is dealing with an edema in his ankle that is preventing him from training, he told Zona Mixta. "Let's see, I don't know exactly. I have an edema in my ankle that's keeping me from running. I'll be back soon."

Abde is likely targeting a return by the end of the month, though he remains unable to train due to an edema in his ankle. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he has mostly served as a bench option since the end of January following multiple additions in the Betis attack.