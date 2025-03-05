Ez Abde Injury: In the squad list

Abde (undisclosed) has returned to training this week and is in the squad for Thursday's Conference League match against Vitoria SC, the club announced.

Abde has returned from injury after training with the team earlier this week and making the squad for Thursday's match. He will also be available for Sunday's contest against Las Palmas. However, with multiple additions in the winter transfer window, his previously undisputed starting role is now in question, and his playing time remains uncertain moving forward.