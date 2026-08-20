Ez Abde Injury: Left out of squad for opener

Abde (knee) will not be included in Betis's squad for Friday's season opener against Real Sociedad, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini. "Abde will not be in the squad, he's still missing something to fully recover."

Abde had joined his teammates on the training pitch just days before the match and appeared to be closing in on a return, but his recovery evidently still needs more time before he's ready to be considered for selection. Rodrigo Riquelme is expected to retain his spot on the left wing in his continued absence. Abde is expected to keep working toward full fitness with hopes of being available for Betis's next fixture.