Ez Abde Injury: Likely back next week

Abde will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with a knock suffered in recent weeks. He is expected to return to team training next week and could be available for the next La Liga match against Las Palmas. His role remains uncertain once fully fit with new additions competing for spots in the attack.