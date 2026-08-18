Ez Abde Injury: Nearing return, likely bench role

Abde is expected to be included in Betis's squad for Friday's season opener against Real Sociedad as he enters the final stage of his recovery, according to Zona Mixta.

Abde joined his teammates on the training pitch just three days before Betis's first home match of the new La Liga campaign, having previously taken part only in partial sessions with the group last week and sitting out the trip to Italy. The winger's return to full training strengthens the belief that he'll be available for selection this weekend. Abde is expected to start on the bench even if included in the squad, with Rodrigo Riquelme in line to take his place on the left wing. His continued progress will be worth tracking as Betis finalize their squad plans for the opener.