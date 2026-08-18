Ez Abde headshot

Ez Abde Injury: Nearing return, likely bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Abde is expected to be included in Betis's squad for Friday's season opener against Real Sociedad as he enters the final stage of his recovery, according to Zona Mixta.

Abde joined his teammates on the training pitch just three days before Betis's first home match of the new La Liga campaign, having previously taken part only in partial sessions with the group last week and sitting out the trip to Italy. The winger's return to full training strengthens the belief that he'll be available for selection this weekend. Abde is expected to start on the bench even if included in the squad, with Rodrigo Riquelme in line to take his place on the left wing. His continued progress will be worth tracking as Betis finalize their squad plans for the opener.

Ez Abde
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ez Abde See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ez Abde See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
December 8, 2021