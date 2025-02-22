Ez Abde Injury: Out for Sunday

Abde is out for Sunday's match against Getafe after not training 100 percent this week, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini. "He still has a strong blow that prevented him from training 100%, we will see how he evolves tomorrow, but he is on the list of those cited."

Abde will miss out Sunday, with the attacker unable to train this week fully. Not much more has been released on the situation, with the attacker hoping to return soon. He hasn't started in three games, so this isn't a major loss.