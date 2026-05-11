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Ez Abde News: Impressive run of form continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ez Abde scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Abde continued his impressive run of form with another goal and assist, taking his tally to eight goal contributions across his last six matches. He has failed to contribute in only one game during that spell, during which he has registered 13 shots and created nine chances, producing five goals and three assists overall.

Ez Abde
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