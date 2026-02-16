Ez Abde headshot

Ez Abde News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Ez Abde scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Mallorca.

Ez Abde volleyed in Leo Roman's parry and opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Ez Abde won nine duels and also contributed defensively with three tackles and two clearances. He is in red hot form and has contributed to four goals in the last five games and is up to nine goal contributions for the season.

Ez Abde
Betis
