Ez Abde News: Nets opener on Sunday

Abde scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.

Abde opened the scoring in brilliant fashion in the seventh minute assisted by Hector Bellerin. Abde won nine duels and also contributed defensively with three tackles and two clearances. This was his first goal since February and he is now up to six goals for the campaign.