Ez Abde News: Notches four crosses

Abde registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Abde has yet to miss a start since Jan. 22 and started once again Sunday, playing 67 minutes. He notched a decent four crosses to go along with one chance created and a shot, not his best match. He is now three games removed from a goal contribution, with 10 this season in 19 appearances.