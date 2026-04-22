Ez Abde News: One goal, two assists

Abde scored one goal and assisted twice from two shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Girona.

Abde delivered the standout performance of Tuesday's 3-2 win over Girona, first providing the assist for Marc Roca's equalizer in the first half with a sharp run and delivery from the right, before scoring in the second half after Cedric Bakambu slipped him through on the counterattack for an easy finish, and then laying off the decisive third goal for Rodrigo Riquelme in the second half with a chest trap and cutback, while adding two key passes and one tackle. The Moroccan recorded seven goals and seven assists in La Liga this season, establishing himself as one of his side's primary creative outlets.