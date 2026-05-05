Ez Abde News: Scores and assists on Sunday

Ez Abde scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Oviedo.

Abde doubled the lead just before halftime assisted by Antony and also set up Cucho Hernandez in the 58th minute. Abde completed two dribbles and also contributed defensively with four tackles and a clearance. He has been incredible lately, contributing to six goals in the last four games. He is now up to 16 goal contributions for the campaign.