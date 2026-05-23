Ez Abde News: Scores opening goal

Ez Abde scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Levante.

Ez Abde got the party started for Real Betis and the club went on to win its La Liga finale 2-1. He'll return to Betis next season and help the team compete in the Champions League, but fans could see him make appearances for Morocco this summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.