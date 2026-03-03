Ez Abde News: Supplies assist in draw

Ez Abde assisted once to go with five shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Sevilla.

Ez Adbe's slicing through ball setup the second Real Betis goal Sunday in their 2-2 draw versus Sevilla. In addition to his assist, the forward led the team with five shot attempts (zero on goal) and made one tackle (one won) in support of the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Ez Abde has scored once, assisted twice and created five chances from 17 shots (three on goal) and eight crosses (one accurate).