Ez Abde headshot

Ez Abde News: Takes three shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 5:15pm

Abde recorded three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Elche.

Abde looked active in the final third, and when the opposing defense tried to slow Antony down, the Morocco international found enough spaces to make an impact offensively. He should remain a starter in a tough matchup versus Barcelona over the weekend.

Ez Abde
Betis
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