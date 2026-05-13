Ez Abde News: Takes three shots in win
Abde recorded three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Elche.
Abde looked active in the final third, and when the opposing defense tried to slow Antony down, the Morocco international found enough spaces to make an impact offensively. He should remain a starter in a tough matchup versus Barcelona over the weekend.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ez Abde See More