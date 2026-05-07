Ezechiel Banzuzi headshot

Ezechiel Banzuzi Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 5:21am

Banzuzi (knee) is a late call for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, with his inclusion in the squad yet to be determined, according to coach Ole Werner.

Banzuzi has been working his way back from an injury that had threatened to end his season prematurely, making any return a positive development for Leipzig's depth. The midfielder has primarily operated in a rotational capacity this season, serving as a regular replacement for Brajan Gruda in midfield. His availability for Saturday will be determined following further assessment ahead of the fixture.

Ezechiel Banzuzi
RB Leipzig
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