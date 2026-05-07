Ezechiel Banzuzi Injury: Late call Saturday

Banzuzi (knee) is a late call for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, with his inclusion in the squad yet to be determined, according to coach Ole Werner.

Banzuzi has been working his way back from an injury that had threatened to end his season prematurely, making any return a positive development for Leipzig's depth. The midfielder has primarily operated in a rotational capacity this season, serving as a regular replacement for Brajan Gruda in midfield. His availability for Saturday will be determined following further assessment ahead of the fixture.