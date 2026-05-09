Ezechiel Banzuzi Injury: Out to face St. Pauli

Banzuzi (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.

Banzuzi has been unable to pass his late fitness assessment despite coach Ole Werner leaving his inclusion in the squad open to determination ahead of the weekend fixture. The midfielder had been working his way back from an injury that had threatened to end his season prematurely, and the club ultimately decided against rushing him back before he is fully ready. He has primarily served as a rotational option and regular backup for Brajan Gruda this season, with his availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.