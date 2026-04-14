Ezechiel Banzuzi Injury: Out with knee injury

Banzuzi is sidelined for an unknown period with a left knee capsular injury, the club reported Tuesday.

Banzuzi looks set to spend at least a few weeks in his recovery, potentially missing the final stretch of the season. His absence will impact the depth of a squad that has used him as a regular replacement for Brajan Gruda in midfield. If Banzuzi returns at some point of the season, he'll likely see limited playing time and could struggle to add to his lone assist of the campaign.