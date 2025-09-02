Banzuzi has suffered a fracture of the right metacarpal that will not require surgery. The midfielder will rest initially with the goal of returning to training after the break depending on the healing process. His absence means a short pause in his development phase, though avoiding surgery is a positive outcome for his recovery timeline. Banzuzi was a starter in Saturday's victory against Heidenheim, therefore if he has to miss some games after the international break, his absence will force a change in the starting XI with Nicolas Seiwald likely starting again in the midfield.