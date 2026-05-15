Ezechiel Banzuzi News: Fit moving forward

Banzuzi has recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out since early April and is fit moving forward as he wasn't included in the injury report by coach Ole Werner.

Banzuzi had been unable to pass his fitness assessment ahead of the St. Pauli clash despite the club leaving his inclusion open until the last moment, but his recovery is now complete. The midfielder has mainly served as a rotational option and backup for Brajan Gruda this season, so his return adds useful depth to Leipzig's squad heading into the season final rather than shaking up the starting lineup.