Ezechiel Banzuzi News: Signs with Leipzig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Banzuzi agreed terms with Leipzig to join after the 2024/25 season, the club announced.

Banzuzi has been a consistent contributor in the Belgian Super League and now seems ready to make the jump to the Bundesliga. As an attacking midfielder, Banzuzi may struggling for playing time immediately, but with Leipzig hoping to compete in multiple competitions there should be plenty of chances for rotation.

