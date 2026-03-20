Ezekiel Alladoh headshot

Ezekiel Alladoh News: Absent for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Alladoh is likely to be unavailable an undisclosed period, with coach Bradley Carnell saying the player "is dealing with a couple of things personally. We'll hope to welcome him back soon.", Joe Tansey of the Bleacher Report reports.

Alladoh logged 78 minutes as a substitute over the last two league games, so this issue leaves the Union without a backup striker. Thus, Bruno Damiani and Milan Iloski should see increased time on the pitch in upcoming fixtures. It remains unclear when the 20-year-old will rejoin the squad.

Ezekiel Alladoh
Philadelphia Union
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