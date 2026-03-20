Ezekiel Alladoh News: Absent for personal reasons

Alladoh is likely to be unavailable an undisclosed period, with coach Bradley Carnell saying the player "is dealing with a couple of things personally. We'll hope to welcome him back soon.", Joe Tansey of the Bleacher Report reports.

Alladoh logged 78 minutes as a substitute over the last two league games, so this issue leaves the Union without a backup striker. Thus, Bruno Damiani and Milan Iloski should see increased time on the pitch in upcoming fixtures. It remains unclear when the 20-year-old will rejoin the squad.