Ezekiel Alladoh headshot

Ezekiel Alladoh News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Alladoh assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over CF Montreal.

Alladoh subbed on in the 65th minute and created Jesus Bueno's game-winner in the 70th with his first assist in the season. That was his only chance created during his limited time in the field. The forward logged his third appearance off bench to go with two starts so far.

Ezekiel Alladoh
Philadelphia Union
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