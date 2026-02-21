Ezekiel Alladoh News: Sent off in season opener

Alladoh was shown a straight red card during Saturday's meeting with D.C. United.

Alladoh left his side with 10 men after an argument in the second half of Saturday's clash. The forward must now serve a one-game suspension, becoming ineligible for the next game versus New York City FC, and could return to action in the subsequent fixture versus San Jose Earthquakes. His spot in the starting lineup and attacking duties may be covered by either Sal Olivas or Markus Anderson, with Bruno Damiani remaining the safest option in the front line.