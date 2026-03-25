Ezequiel Bullaude News: Breaks deadlock in win
Bullaude scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Puebla.
Bullaude found himself at the end of a through ball from Lucas Di Yorio, and the talented playmaker simply slotted a shot past Ricardo Gutierrez to give Santos Laguna the lead in the early stages of the second half. Bullaude has been on a tear of late and has four goals over his last six starts while also tallying nine shots and nine chances created in that span.
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