Ezequiel Bullaude headshot

Ezequiel Bullaude News: Breaks deadlock in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Bullaude scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Puebla.

Bullaude found himself at the end of a through ball from Lucas Di Yorio, and the talented playmaker simply slotted a shot past Ricardo Gutierrez to give Santos Laguna the lead in the early stages of the second half. Bullaude has been on a tear of late and has four goals over his last six starts while also tallying nine shots and nine chances created in that span.

Ezequiel Bullaude
Santos Laguna
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