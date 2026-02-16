Ezequiel Bullaude News: Four shots without one on target

Bullaude registered four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Mazatlán.

Bullaude took four shots as his team fell to a 2-1 defeat, but he was unable to score or put any on target. He returned to the starting team, having missed the last match, and played the full 90 minutes for the first time this year. In his first two starts at the club, he scored a goal and provided an assist.