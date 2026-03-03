Ezequiel Bullaude headshot

Ezequiel Bullaude News: Logs another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Bullaude scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul.

In terms of goal scoring, Bullaude has increased his reliability in recent games, backing his case up with three goals across the Santos team's last seven games, one of which he did not play. In his six appearances, his three shots on goal and goals go along with an assist on five chances created.

Ezequiel Bullaude
Santos Laguna
