Ezequiel Bullaude News: Provides three assists in win

Bullaude assisted thrice to go with three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Monterrey.

Bullaude found plenty of touches inside the box, yet he chose to be the creator, setting up two goals in the first half and one after the break against Monterrey. With his team not playing again until July, the attacker will be inactive for a lengthy period after standing out as one of the most consistent players for a struggling side over the past four months. He ended up as the squad's second-best scorer and leader in assists with totals of five and four, respectively, in those stats.