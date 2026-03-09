Ezequiel Bullaude News: Scores goal in victory

Bullaude scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tijuana.

Bullaude made the score sheet through a fine strike after controlling the ball with his back to the goal in the 53rd minute of this match. He has gained significant momentum lately, recording a goal in three of his last four Liga MX starts. During the Clausura campaign, he's second on the squad behind Lucas Di Yorio in terms of goal contributions with four goals and one assist over nine games played.