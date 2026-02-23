Ezequiel Bullaude News: Scores in loss

Bullaude scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Leon.

Bullaude made the score sheet through a right-footed shot after taking advantage of a slow opposing defense to run into the box in the 40th minute of play against La Fiera. The midfielder operated in a central role behind the striker and was later replaced by Tahiel Jimenez. The goal increased Bullaude's Clausura tally to two in six appearances. That record, along with his lone assist, makes him the joint leader in terms of direct contributions of a struggling squad.