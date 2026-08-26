Ezequiel Bullaude News: Scores in loss

Bullaude scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Puebla.

Bullaude provided Santos Laguna's biggest moment, converting a corner with a well-timed header to give his side a 2-1 lead at the time. His 13 shots and 25 touches in the opposition box across five matches this season reflect consistent involvement in dangerous areas, and his one goal feels like an underrepresentation of the chances he has been generating. His next fixture against Tigres presents an opportunity to build on that output as Santos Laguna look to turn their early-season form around.