Ezequiel Bullaude News: Takes three shots in loss

Bullaude had three off-target shots, created one chance and drew two fouls during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Chivas.

Bullaude had a decent showing up front, being involved in many dangerous actions, but accuracy definitely wasn't there for him to convert the chances. With 12 shots and six chances created over his first four matches of the new campaign, the forward should eventually put this drought to an end if he keeps this level of activity.