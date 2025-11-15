Fernandez is progressing well in his rehabilitation of a knee ligament injury since he was spotted running on a treadmill on Saturday. His timeline for return is uncertain but that development suggests he might not be nearing a return in upcoming fixtures, likely in late December at best. Fernandez has been an undisputed starter in the midfield prior to his injury, therefore his absence is forcing a change in the starting midfield, with Robert Andrich seeing increased playing time for the Werkself.