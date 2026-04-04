Ezequiel Fernandez News: Provides first Bundesliga assist

Fernandez had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot and making an interception during Saturday's match against Wolfsburg.

Fernandez set up Alejandro Grimaldo in the 44th minute while tying for the team-high in interceptions as of his substitution at halftime. The assist was the first for Fernandez in his Bundesliga career as he's started two of Leverkusen's last three league matches combining for three shots and three chances created in those three appearances.