Ezequiel Ponce Injury: Deemed questionable Friday

Ponce (lower body) is deemed questionable for Friday's clash against LA Galaxy, according to the MLS injury report.

Ponce was forced off in the 36th minute of the last match against Philadelphia due to a lower-body injury and is questionable for Friday's game against the Galaxy. If he is unavailable, it would be a significant blow for Houston as he is the undisputed starting striker and will need to be replaced. Ondrej Lingr is expected to take his place if Ponce cannot feature on Friday.