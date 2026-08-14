Ezequiel Ponce headshot

Ezequiel Ponce News: Returning to Elche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Ponce completed a transfer to Elche until the end of the 2026/27 season Friday.

Ponce is back with Elche after playing for the team in 2021/22 and 2022/23. He didn't score a goal in the first half of the 2026 MLS season with the Houston Dynamo, but at the very least, he'll add depth upfront for them. He bagged 10 goals in the 2025 campaign.

Ezequiel Ponce
Elche
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