Ezequiel Ponce headshot

Ezequiel Ponce News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Ponce scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Ponce scored an equilizer in the 16th minute, but it wasn't enough as Houston dropped three points Saturday. This was his first goal of the year after a slow start. Surprisingly, this was also from his first shot on goal all season.

Ezequiel Ponce
Houston Dynamo
