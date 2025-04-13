Ezequiel Ponce News: Scores opener Saturday

Ponce scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ponce scored the opening goal of Saturday's match, a strike in the 14th minute assisted by Amine Bassi. It was one of a season-high six shots he took in the match, and he put two of those on target. He also made one clearance and won three duels as he played the full 90 minutes for the seventh time in eight matches this season.