Ponce assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas.

Ponce set up the opener for Amine Bassi in the 18th minute with a header. Ponce completed a dribble and also made a tackle and a clearance. Ponce performed very well in preseason, netting three goals in two games and will aim to build on those performances.