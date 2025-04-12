Ezequiel Unsain News: Allows five goals against Tuzos

Unsain registered seven saves and allowed five goals in Friday's 5-3 defeat to Pachuca.

Unsain posted a season-high total of saves, although the five goals conceded exposed his team's vulnerability in Friday's match. The keeper has had a lot of work lately, stopping at least three shots in each of his last six appearances but securing only one clean sheet over that span. His next test will be a midweek trip to Juarez, who have scored nine goals over seven home games this season.